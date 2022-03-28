ModernGhana logo
Elmina: Police on manhunt for ritualist who asked parents to bury 2-year-old son boy alive

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
The Elmina District Police Command has mounted a search for a ritualist who asked the parents of a two-year-old boy to bury him alive.

The parents of the boy took him to the spiritualist identified as Kweku Bar to help cure his autism through spiritual healing.

After engagements, the spiritualist directed the parents of the boy to bury him alive at the seashore.

To the shock of reporters, the family of the little boy proceeded to execute the directive at the Dutch-Komenda seashore.

Fortunately, some people saw the 70-year-old grandfather of the boy who was attempting to bury the 2-year-old and reported the matter to the Police.

The Police working together with Cosmos Bassaw who is an Assembly Member of the Dutch-Komenda Electoral Area proceeded to the scene and arrested the parents and the grandfather as well.

They narrated their story and implicated the spiritualist.

While the Elmina Police Command is holding the three for conspiring to commit the crime, officers have been assigned to trace and bring to book the spiritualist.

Meanwhile, the 2-year-old boy has been provided medical care at the Kissi Health Centre.

