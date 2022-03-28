'You have lifted restrictions on Covid; do same for accountability of your gov't' – Edudzi Tamakloe to Akufo-Addo

Godwin Edudzi Tamakloe

28.03.2022 LISTEN

A member of the legal team of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Godwin Edudzi Tamakloe is asking President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to remove restrictions on the accountability of his government just as he lifted the restrictions on Covid-19.

The President in his update Number 28 on measures taken against the spread of Covid-19 on Sunday, March 27, 2022, said the wearing of nose masks is no longer mandatory.

“From tomorrow, Monday, 28th March 2022, the wearing of face masks is no longer mandatory. I encourage all of you though to continue to maintain enhanced hand hygiene practices and avoid overcrowded gatherings.

“All in-person activities such as those that take place in churches, mosques, conferences, workshops, private parties, and events, cinemas, and theaters may resume full capacities as long as the audience is fully vaccinated.

“Handwashing and hand sanitizing points should be made available at these venues,” President Akufo-Addo announced last night.

Speaking in a conversation on TV3 on Monday morning on the back of the announcement, Godwin Edudzi Tamakloe stressed that President Akufo-Addo needs to do one more important thing.

According to him, the President has put restrictions on accountability for far too long and it is about time he lifted that as well.

He said the government needs to account for Covid-19 expenses to the Ghanaian people.

“I pray that now that the President has lifted the restrictions, among other things, the last restriction he needs to take off is the restriction on accountability. Of how Covid expenses and how Covid funds were utilised,” Godwin Edudzi Tamakloe indicated.