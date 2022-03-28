ModernGhana logo
Nhyiaeso MP donates 1,100 dual desks and 20 computers to GES

By Jacob Agyenim Boateng
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

Member of Parliament for Nhyiaeso constituency in the Ashanti Region, Dr Stephen Amoah has donated 1,100 dual desks and 20 computers to the Education Directorate to be distributed among schools in the area.

The donation, according to him, forms part of his efforts toward promoting quality education in the constituency.

The intervention he noted follows a promise he made to his constituents that he will prioritize education and make it more accessible and affordable to all.

He bemoaned the infrastructural challenges in the various basic schools in the country and vowed to make Nhyiaeso an exception in his own way in the area of education.

"The Government alone cannot develop the education sector without the full involvement of the people, and so I believe contributing in my own small way was apt for my constituents," he stated.

Presenting the items at a short ceremony at Apraman D/A Basic School on Monday, March 28, 2022, Dr Amoah urged the authorities to make good use of the desks in order to keep children who sit on floors and benches in school.

He pledged his commitment to providing teaching and learning materials, and motivational package for teachers and students in the area.

The Director of Education at the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly David Oppong who received the items on behalf of the schools commended the Member of Parliament for the kind gesture.

He assured the items will be used for the intended purpose.

