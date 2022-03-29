ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Bono Region mobilises over GHC160,000 to support national cathedral

By Dennis Peprah || Contributor
Headlines Bono Region mobilises over GHC160,000 to support national cathedral
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

A fund-raising rally organised by the Bono Regional Committee in aid of the National Cathedral project yielded more than GHC160,000.

The committee mobilised GHC60,102 in cash as well as GHC100,000 and US$100 in pledges.

A statement issued and signed by Right Reverend Festus Yeboah-Asuamah, the Anglican Bishop of the Sunyani Diocese and the Chairman of the Committee said the committee was inaugurated on December 7, 2021, while the fund raising was held on February 27, 2022.

“The region is still trusting that others who couldn’t have the opportunity to give on the day would still come on board with some contributions to help achieve this national agenda to the glory of God”, the statement added.

More Headlines
ModernGhana Links
'Don’t tax MoMo; Minority will vote against punitive, regressive E-levy' – Ato Forson speaks as parliament considers levy
29.03.2022 | Headlines
Government digitalising to de-risking agric sector – Bawumia
29.03.2022 | Headlines
Minority raises objection to E-levy debate as Finance Minister moves motion
29.03.2022 | Headlines
'Mahama using lies to pursue his agenda of becoming president again' – Buaben Asamoa
29.03.2022 | Headlines
'Mahama’s comments on SC ruling demeaning; he is desperate with nothing to offer' – Buaben Asamoa
29.03.2022 | Headlines
Bawumia denies abandoning economy; says his focus on digitalisation is to strengthen pillars
29.03.2022 | Headlines
Akufo-Addo clocks 78 today
29.03.2022 | Headlines
'I’m from Ghana; the economy of my country is very ill' — Mahama speaks at Harvard
28.03.2022 | Headlines
Opuni Trial: Defence witness on excuse duty for two weeks to treat spinal problem
28.03.2022 | Headlines
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line