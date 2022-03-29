Bono Region mobilises over GHC160,000 to support national cathedral

A fund-raising rally organised by the Bono Regional Committee in aid of the National Cathedral project yielded more than GHC160,000.

The committee mobilised GHC60,102 in cash as well as GHC100,000 and US$100 in pledges.

A statement issued and signed by Right Reverend Festus Yeboah-Asuamah, the Anglican Bishop of the Sunyani Diocese and the Chairman of the Committee said the committee was inaugurated on December 7, 2021, while the fund raising was held on February 27, 2022.

“The region is still trusting that others who couldn’t have the opportunity to give on the day would still come on board with some contributions to help achieve this national agenda to the glory of God”, the statement added.