‘I became a sex addict after I was raped at age 12, now every man is running away’— Woman confesses

A 25-year-old woman has anonymously shared how she became addicted to sex.

According to her, she slept with over 50 men, adding that, it all started when she was raped by her stepfather at age 12.

In an interview with Rev. Nyansa Boakwa on Happy 98.9FM’s NsemPii, she said, “I reported the issue to my mother when it started but she ignored it. When he finally stopped, I had gotten used to it and could not control myself, therefore, I started having sex with different men.”

She further disclosed that during the time of sleeping with different men, she once got pregnant and had to abort it, only because she wasn’t stable enough to cater for the child. “My mother was a herbalist; therefore, I was quite familiar with the herbs used for abortions. While at that, I realized I could also make a lot of money from it because others would come to me for an abortion at a small fee,” she mentioned.

“So far, I’ve helped about five women abort their babies but now I’ve stopped and I’m now unable to keep a man. Every man who comes into my life leaves me and my life is currently a mess,” she lamented.

The lady added that she is sometimes scared of the thought of never being able to give birth.

“I’m currently with someone I love and he wants me to give him a child. We have tried several times but I’m unable to get pregnant. I feel it’s as a result of all I have done in the past. I think about it a lot and it is really disturbing me.”

She pleaded with Rev. Nyansa Boakwa and the Boneka team to come to her aid as she is in dire need of help.

---happyghana.com