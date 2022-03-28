ModernGhana logo
'Politicians only talk about constitutional reforms when in opposition' —Former UN adviser replies Mahama

By Isaac Donkor || Contributor
Prof. Baffour Agyemang-DuahProf. Baffour Agyemang-Duah
28.03.2022 LISTEN

A former UN governance expert and advisor, Prof. Baffour Agyemang-Duah has blamed politicians for not valuing constitutional reforms when in power.

His statement was in reaction to former President Mahama’s call for judicial reform and his request for an unbiased discharge of duty on the part of judges.

In an interview on JoyNews on Monday, March 28, 2022, Professor Agyeman- Duah said, politicians are always content with judicial and constitutional systems when in power but only see the need to review it immediately when they are out of power.

“Politicians don’t want to touch the constitution. When They are not in office they see the need for reforms and review. But when they are in power they find it useful, so that kind of contradiction in its form is not what we need," he stated.

According to him, though Mahama’s statement is on point, to him, judicial reforms cannot be done without reforming the constitution.

Prof. Agyemang-Duah reason is that almost all the structures of government need to be reformed first.

“The formal president’s comment is point on in a sense that if released to this general demand of judicial review, you can not touch the judiciary without touching the constitution. So if you are not satisfied with the judiciary then it means that you have to find a way to revise the constitution."

He continued, “And is not only the judiciary but The Whole structure of governance, executive, the legislature. Look at what is going on there, all these are issues that we need to address and that is why when people dismiss the idea of constitutional reforms it hurt me because we all know that things are not going on well in the country.”

By: Isaac Donkor (Distinguished) student of the Ghana Institute of journalism.

