Ablakwa secures paid internships for Ghanaian students who fled Ukraine war

The Member of Parliament for the North Tongu Constituency, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has announced that he has secured paid internships for 20 Ghanaian medical students who fled war-torn Ukraine.

In a tweet today, he stated that the internship will take place at the Battor Catholic Hospital in the North Tongu constituency.

He said interested applicants will have to apply directly to the Medical Superintendent of the Battor Catholic Hospital effective today, March 28.

The MP shared his excitement about this new initiative saying “glad this win-win initiative would offer our celebrated hospital additional hands to improve health delivery in my constituency, and also help in the interim to provide practical skills for our compatriots who have been through hell and are now considering their future options.”

He indicated that accommodation and feeding of the students will be taken care of.

Vanessa Calys-Tagoe
Vanessa Calys-Tagoe

Vanessa Calys-Tagoe

