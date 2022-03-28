Walewale: Man arrested for allegedly kidnapping five-year-old girl

A 26-year-old man has been nabbed by the North East Regional Police Command for allegedly kidnapping a five-year-old girl at Walewale.

The victim, who had gone to school, is said to have gone missing two weeks ago when she did not return home from school.

The North East Regional Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Robert Annabil Anmain, who confirmed the incident said intelligence gathered led to the arrest of the suspect, Solomon Awunibiliga.

“We had information in a village in the Upper East Region that a child was found with a man, aged 26 years old. Police proceeded to the community and arrested the suspect who is currently in our custody,” said Mr. Anmain.

Incidents of kidnap-for-ransom have increased in recent times in Northern Ghana.

Community members in Mamprugu/Moaduri, in the North East Region, are currently living in fear following the abduction of wealthy Fulanis in the area by bandits suspected to be Burkinabe nationals.

Reports indicate that bandits in that enclave demand huge ransoms before releasing their victims.

Police in the North East Region recently arrested two persons in connection with the recent abductions.