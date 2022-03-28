TACYC holds peace forum to strengthen social cohesion and peaceful coexistence in Northern Region

The Tamale Archdiocesan Catholic Youth Council (TACYC) has held a Peace Forum under the Sahel Peace Initiative (SPI) in the Northern Region, to strengthen social cohesion and peaceful coexistence.

The forum, which centred on the theme: “Building Lasting Peace in Tamale Metropolis and Beyond,” brought together youth from diverse groups including Christian and Muslim Youth.

The TACYC Chairperson Mr. Joshua Amehi in his welcome address explained that the Sahel Peace Initiative is an ongoing project that seeks to promote social cohesion and peaceful coexistence amongst communities.

“It’s a great joy for me to see Christians, Muslims, and Traditionalists living in harmony with each other. Your brother could be a Christian or your sister a Muslim; it’s, therefore, imperative for us to work collectively to promote peace,” he added.

A panel of revered personalities including Miss Ruka Yaro De-Liman, CEO of Jamilullah Farms Ghana, Rev. Fr. Boris Charles Tengabo, Tamale Archdiocesan Youth Chaplain, and Mr. Iddrisu Abdul Kadir, Imam GMSA, shared their perspectives.

Madam Ruka Yaro shared an experience of how she witnessed violence between two tribes when she was in primary school, and their teacher asked that they stay back in school.

According to her, it was so fearful and life-threatening as parties involved were burning car tires and destroying people’s properties.

She admonished the youth to ask themselves questions when someone comes to influence them to cause violence. Ask them, "Why don't you involve your children, rather than us? Why don't you involve yourself? Why should we engage in this violence?”

Rev. Fr. Boris Charles said he listened to a priest explaining peace who indicated that, "peace is not just the absence of war but the presence of love and concern".

According to him, people can be taught to be peaceful. "We should all endeavour to teach peace, especially parents who encourage their children to retaliate during fights should desist and rather teach them to embrace peace."

“We also need to tolerate each other, live with people peacefully; because a strong person is someone who controls himself not someone who wins battles,” said Rev. Fr. Boris Charles.

Mr. Iddrisu Abdul Kadir added that for peace to reign, one needs to exercise self-control or restrain.

He lamented that most religious leaders speak in favour of some political parties for gifts. He, therefore, urged such leaders to use their influence to promote peace.

Participants were grouped to discuss practical ways the youth could employ to prevent violence and conflict as well as to maintain peace in Northern Region.

The various groups came out with many practical ways to help prevent and maintain peace. Amongst other peace-building mechanisms, they outlined include dialogue among youth and community leaders, religious leaders, and the Traditional leaders especially the chiefs; youth advocacy on domestic violence in the family and the community; building resolutions through forums, seminars, peace walks, celebrating community events together, youth sensitization, and education on the causes and effects of violence and conflicts.

All participants equally signed a peace banner committing themselves to promote peace and social cohesion among community members and getting everyone involved in the peace processes.