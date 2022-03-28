Garden City University College inducts 1,996 fresh students

The Garden City University College at Kenyase in the Kwabre East of the Ashanti region has inducted 1,996 fresh students for the 2021/22 academic year.

The students, including foreign nationals, are to pursue diplomas, degrees and masters programmes in nursing, business and communication.

The matriculation ceremony was held at the campus of the university on Saturday, March 26, 2022.

The President of the Garden City University College, Prof Edward Kwame Asante, speaking during the 16th matriculation ceremony, could not hide his excitement over the admission gains the university has chalked since 2018.

“1,996 fresh students are being matriculated. This is in sharp contrast to a total of 579 students we matriculated when I assumed office in 2018”, he said.

Prof Kwame Asante continued, “In 2018, we matriculated 35 and 35 regular students for the Nursing and Midwifery departments respectively. Today, it may interest you to know that we are matriculating 220 and 114 regular students for the Nursing and Midwifery departments respectively.”

Prof Edward Kwame Asante commended the alumni, continue students and staff who referred many of the freshers to GCUC, for “this monumental achievement.”

For the matriculating students, Prof Kwame Asante admonished them to be law abiding and work hard to realize their dreams.

“It is part of your obligations to maintain law and order, pay your school fees and other levies, protect the University College property, respect the rights of your fellow students,” Prof Kwame Asante said.

He also urged them “to report any criminal activities to the University College authority, keep your hostel and lecture rooms clean and study hard to fulfill your dreams of coming to the university.”

He gave the assurance that the University would provide the right environment to enhance teaching and learning.

“Please know that your lecturers and supporting staff are here for you every step of the way to help you. We have put in place measures, programmes and strategies to ensure that every student gets the best academic experience, social experience and personal experience at GCUC,” he pledged.