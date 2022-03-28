ModernGhana logo
Tamale: 'We can't sleep' — Dungu residents cry over unstable electricity supply

Social News Tamale: 'We can't sleep' — Dungu residents cry over unstable electricity supply
Residents of Dungu, a suburb of Tamale, have expressed worry over irregular supply of electricity to their community.

They said the hot weather without electricity made sleeping, especially in the night difficult.

Some of them, who spoke to the Ghana News Agency in Tamale, mentioned that water and electricity supply in this part of Tamale had been a worrying issue, but this season's was unbearable.

Mr William Morny,  an entrepreneur, a resident at Dungu, said the power went off almost everyday since January this year, either fully or on low current.

 He said this had made living in the area uncomfortable, adding that he was unable to use fan and other electrical gadgets even though the weather was hot.

He said his room always got dusty in the quest to get it ventilated by opening the windows and concluded that was health threatening. 

 Mr Fuseini Iddrisu, the caretaker of a house at Dungu, said following consistent complaints from tenants of the house.

He visited the Northern Electricity Distribution Company to report the situation and said the complaint was yet to be addressed.

 Miss Asana Ibrahim, a trader at the Aboabo market, recounted sleepless nights with her eight month-old baby anytime there was light supply out or fluctuation in power supply.

Many Dungu residents sleep outside their rooms anytime the lights go off in the night to avoid the scouring heat.

GNA

