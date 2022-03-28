Accra High Court dismisses Xavier-Sosu’s motion for interlocutory injunction against IGP

28.03.2022 LISTEN

The High Court in Accra has dismissed an interlocutory injunction filed against the Inspector General of Police (IGP) George Akuffo Dampare and his officers by the Member of Parliament (MP) for Madina, Hon. Francis Xavier Sosu.

The court dismissed the interlocutory injunction on Monday, 28 March 2022.

According to the presiding Judge, Barbara N. Tetteh-Charway, the motion for injunction is “inappropriate,” based on the substantive application.

Justice Tetteh-Charway also asked the parties to file their written submission on or before Friday, 15 April 2022.

They are also to appear before the court again on Wednesday, 27 April 2022 for the Judgement date to be set.

In November 2021, the legislator described the Ghana Police Service’s attempts to arrest him as a violation of his human rights.

Citing Article 33 of the 1992 Constitution, the Madina MP noted it protects his rights against arrests and false prosecutions.

He further noted that the exercise of the Administrative functions of the Police Service to arrest and investigate and prosecute him, fell short of the high standards of fairness and reasonableness, and compliance as provided under Article 23 of the 1992 Constitution.

The Madina MP also added that he has suffered priceless losses which have affected his life; emotional and psychological trauma; His wife and children, and parents have been seriously traumatised; and his work as an MP has been greatly affected since the beginning of the unlawful conduct by the Police.

Source: classfmonline.com