Border reopening a fight well-fought - Jomoro MP

The Member of Parliament for Jomoro Constituency, Dorcas Affo-Toffey, has welcomed the decision by the President to open the land borders.

She noted that the closure of the borders brought a lot of hardship to the people living in the border towns.

“Today is a very exciting day for me in particular because it has been a fight well-fought. We have actually fought for a long time and the time has really come today for the land borders to be reopened, it is a very exciting day and I thank God for this.

“It hasn’t been easy for the residents and constituents but of course in his time, he makes everything beautiful. So today being the day that the land borders are reopened, I think I will be very happy,” she told journalists on Monday March 28.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Sunday March 27 announced that all land and sea borders have been opened.

“Fully vaccinated travellers would be allowed entry through the land and sea borders without any PCR and Antigen tests from the country of embarkation.

“Citizens and foreign residents in Ghana who are not fully vaccinated would have to do a prior arrival 48-hour PCR Test and will be offered vaccination at the point of entry,” he said in his 28th Covid-19 update.

He further announced that fully vaccinated travellers would not need PCR and Antigen Tests.

In his 28th Covid-19 address to the nation on Sunday March 27, he said “Fully vaccinated travellers would not need PCR and Antigen Tests from the country of embarkation to allow them entry into the country through the KIA.

“Citizens and foreign residents in Ghana not fully vaccinated would need to do a prior arrival 48-hour PCR Test, Antigen test on arrival and will be offered vaccination at the KIA.”

