28.03.2022 General News

Asante Board Member, Dr Kofi Abban Grabs Top Africa Award

28.03.2022 LISTEN

Dr Kofi Amoa Aban, a businessman has been awarded by the organisers of the '40 under 40 African Awards'.

Dr Amoa Abban is among four young Ghanaians who received the awards at the plush Kempinski Gold Coast Hotel, Accra, Ghana.

He was awarded for his immense contributions to the oil and gas sector in the country and the African continent at large.

The awards is aimed at celebrating the achievements of young entrepreneurs.

Some other 36 young African entrepreneurs from 16 different countries operating in various sectors such as banking and finance, energy, agriculture, theatre and arts, journalism; health, fashion, law, sports management, events management, technology, and innovation were also awarded for their contributions.

The Chief Executive Officer of Xodus Communications Limited, Richard Abbey Jnr, organiser of the event, said the objective of the Awards was to recognise and celebrate emerging leaders under the age of 40 who demonstrated exceptional leadership whilst proving to the upcoming youths of Africa that “excellence could be achieved at a very tender age.”

He expressed excitement as the nominees emerged from 16 countries saying, moving forward “we would have over 30 countries participating in the awards scheme.”

Mr Abbey added that the award is a means to market Africa to the world and show the world what the African continent was capable of.

