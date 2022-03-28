ModernGhana logo
Elmina police chase ritualist over live burial of 2-year-old boy

By Melvin Tarlue || Contributor
Police officers at the Elmina District Police Command of the Ghana Police Service are on the heels of a spiritualist by name Kweku Bar for directing a family to bury their 2-year-old son alive.

The boy is said to be suffering autism and was sent to the spiritualist for healing at Dutch-Komenda.

However, Kweku Bar asked the parents to bury the baby alive at the sea shore.

It was in attempt to follow through this directive at the Dutch-Komenda sea shore that the 70-year-old grandfather of the boy was seen by some youth.

The matter was subsequently reported to the police, who proceeded to the scene with the help of Assembly member of the Dutch-Komenda Electoral Area Cosmos Bassaw.

The parents of the child and the 70-year-old grandfather were arrested and now assisting with investigations.

According to the police, the three are being held for conspiring to commit the crime.

The child was sent to the Kissi Health Centre and was treated and discharged.

Source: 3news.com|Ghana

