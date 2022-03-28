Asabee mourns with Education Minister as party boys turn funeral into campaign grounds

Former Information and Local Government Minister, Mr Stephen Asamoah Boateng popularly known as Asabeee on Sunday morning mourned with the Education Minister, Dr Osei Yaw Adutwum on the passing of his mother.

Choosing to attend the Sunday thanksgiving service at Jachie, the immediate past Director-General of the State Interests and Governance Authority (SIGA) thought he would avoid the crowd that thronged the place on Saturday but was immediately accousted by NPP mourners even in his nose mask.

Reaching the worship grounds some 30minutes after 10am, Hon Asabee decided to sneak to the commoners' seat but was readily noticed by the ushers who took him where the chief mourner, Dr Adutwum was seated.

While making his way to the front row seat, shouts of "Asabeee" "incoming national chairman" started reverberating the grounds from a low tone due to the service to deafening levels after service had ended.

DETAILS:

Momentarily turning the place of sorrow to joy and energy was the announcement by the Church of Pentecost Preacher that he had noticed the presence of Hon Asabeee, the former Information Minister.

This acknowledgement drew cheers from the crowd who had noticed their famous local government minister even as he approached the grounds of worship.

With Dr Adutwum wearing broad smiles with intermittent conversation with his brother as they sat during the service, it was just a matter of time that other dignitaries would pass through to greet Asabeee, a man they call the grassroots person.

District Chief Executive (DCE) for Bosomtwe, Lawyer K Asumeng led the way for other government appointees to welcome the aspiring National Chairman even before service would end.

Hon Osei Assibey Antwi, Director General of the National Service Scheme (NSS) as well as some others from the Ministry of Education including the Deputy Minister, Rev Ntim Fordjour followed to pay homage to Asabeee.

PLEASANTRIES:

Taking some two hours rest after the worship service at the residence of Dr Adutwum despite the numerous funerals he had to attend, Hon Asabeee waited to formerly mourn with Dr Adutwum at the Jachie D/A School park.

Exchanging commiserations with the bereaved family, Hon Asabeee urged Dr Adutwum to take heart for the passing of the mum and noted that he had made the mum proud.

Doing another one hour at the funeral grounds, Hon Asabeee had to take leave for Konongo, his hometown after realising mourners were now turning the place to campaign grounds with shouts of "Asabee incoming National chairman" from all corners of the grounds.

With Kofi Ofosu Nkansah, CEO for NEIP Kwame Agyemang Budu, MD ECG and Rev Fordjour accompanying him from the dais, Hon Asabeee left Jachie some 20 minutes past 3pm having shown love to Dr Adwutwum, a man he calls brother.