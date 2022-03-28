Gov’t not thinking; has no plan to revive the economy after reopening borders – Sam George

28.03.2022 LISTEN

The Member of Parliament (MP), for Ningo Prampram Constituency, Hon. Samuel Nartey George has said the Akufo-Addo's government has no real plan in place to revive the economy.

President Akufo-Addo on Sunday, March 27, 2022, announced the reopening of land and sea borders while indicating that government is implementing policies to grow the economy at a faster rate.

Reacting to the announcement by the President, Sam George has called it a bluff with no plan for execution.

According to him, the government has refused to think and up to now has no clear-cut plan on how to revive the ailing economy.

“If we really want to solve the problems of the economy it must be devoid of partisanship. If you want to support the micro traders of these border towns it must be devoid of partisanship. The government clearly has no plans to do it, else it would have been announced.

“You have a government that is really not thinking, they are being carried along with the wind. So there is pressure so let’s open the border. So they open the border. Under pressure, he has reopened it but he doesn’t really care about restarting the economy,” Sam George shared in a discussion on GTV Breakfast show today.

The Ningo Prampram MP added, “The President has announced these measures but you don’t see a clear cut plan to support the economy. That’s why I said when he made the comment we know how to revive the economy it was just rhetoric to make the headline.”

In the view of the NDC MP, President Akufo-Addo cares less about the people of the Volta Region and it is the reason he allowed the border at Aflao to remain shut for two years, leading to the collapse of businesses.