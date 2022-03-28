Akufo-Addo cares less about voltarians; he has treated the people of Aflao abysmally – Sam George

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Ningo Prampram, Samuel Nartey George has opined that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo cares less about the people in the Volta Region.

He said shutting the border in Aflao for two years is clear example.

Speaking on GTV’s Breakfast show on Monday, March 28, 2022, Sam George claimed that the closure of the border in Aflao had nothing to do with Covid-19.

He said it was just a plot by the Akufo-Addo government to intimidate Voltarians in the run-up to the 2020 general elections.

“For two years the President has closed the borders, especially the border in Aflao and he has destroyed the economic fabric of that part of our country. These borders could have been opened a year ago and we would still not have seen any of the consequences. Our case counts didn’t get low just last week.

“We have been calling for the opening of the border for over a year. The closure of the Ghanaian border especially in Aflao was not about Covid. It was about election 2020 and making sure that they put in as many military people in the Volta Region to intimidate people,” the Ningo Prampram MP shared.

Sam George is of the view that President Akufo-Addo has treated the people of Aflao abysmally and collapsed their source of livelihood due to the long closure of the border.

“Our President cares less about the people of the Volta Region. Why should we praise the person whose incompetence led to the death of the patient? You have killed Aflao. Go there and see what has become the people of Aflao. It’s become a ghost town. People are leaving Aflao.

“The economic vibrancy of Aflao is not what it is today. Let’s tell the truth. The President has treated the people of Aflao abysmally. He doesn’t care about that,” Sam George stressed.

On Sunday, March 27, 2022, President Akufo-Addo in an address to the nation announced that effective today, the land and sea borders are reopened.

Although the news has been welcomed by many, Sam George insists that the harm has been done to the people of Aflao already and the President must not be commended.