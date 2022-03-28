Ghana Chamber of Mines inspects projects at Amansie West District

The Chief Executive Officer for Ghana Chamber of Mines Suleman Koney on Friday 25th March 2022 embarked on a monitoring exercise at the Amansie West District together with the Board of the Minerals Development Fund (MDF) Secretariat to inspects completed and on-going projects executed with minerals royalties for the district.

Following the presentation, the team led by the DCE to the project sites.

Joining the field trip were traditional leaders, heads of units of the assembly, conveners of various sub-committees, members of the Local Management Committee (LMC) of the MDF.

Addressing the Media, The District Chief Executive for Amansie West District, Hon Nii Oleenu Larty enumerated the projects executed by the minerals royalties.

One major project, he noted, is the District divisional police headquarters underway at Manso Nkwanta.

"The assembly which is under three (3) divisions was very difficult for the assembly to operate itself. So the construction of district divisional police headquarters has been deliberated for many years until minerals development fund came to our aid," he stated.

He mentioned another 4-storey building complex with sixteen offices at Manso Nkwanta. A medical officers’ bungalow (3-bedroom flat) at Manso Nkwanta, a police station at Ahwerewa, fire service station at Manso Nkwanta, small town water projects (at Pakyi No. 2, Pakyi No. 1 and Abore).

The DCE noted that the 4 storey building with 16 offices complex will assist the assembly in its day to day activities and conducive to house GES, NHIS, SIC, NABCO etc.

"I revealed a lot of projects to the board which are all from the minerals royalties and we assured them that the assembly are ready to serve them and the country with loyalty and discipline, with that, the assembly contributed to build-up divisional police commander quarters."

The CEO of Ghana Chamber of Mines, Mr Suleman Koney describes the projects as impressive.

He indicated that the project came as a result of what he said was a good relationship between the local management committee and the assembly.

In an interview with this reporter, Mr Suleman Koney admonished them to continue the good work collaboratively for the good people of Amansie West District.

He added that the projects will ultimately facilitate businesses and tackle the accommodation of officers posted to the area.

He congratulated the DCE for Amansie West and the entire team of the assembly for the good work done so far.

"Amansie West District inspection was very useful and exciting, and we'll encourage other local management committee to continue work collaboratively," he emphasised.