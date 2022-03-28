Free SHS review: I feel vindicated — Former UG Vice- Chancellor

28.03.2022 LISTEN

The former Vice-Chancellor of the University of Ghana, Legon, Professor Ivan Addae-Mensah says he feels vindicated following the proposed reviewing of the Free SHS programme.

Speaking on the ‘AM Show’ on Joy News today, he said he suggested ideas to review the programme following the numerous concerns raised.

“I feel vindicated. Not necessarily because as a result of it we are now getting problems with our economy, but I think it would have been the wisest thing to do. It was obvious right from the beginning that we could not have afforded what we instituted. It was not possible to put all that money in,” he stated.

Professor Addae-Mensah said in 2012, he approached the then candidate of the NPP, Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo-Addo to share his ideas about the free SHS policy; however after several consultations with his policy committee he was told that his ideas were not compatible with the Presidents.

Although after winning the elections in 2016 the policy was modified before implementation, Prof. Addae-Mensah still felt that it was not sustainable.

He indicated that from the onset of the policy implementation, it was obvious that the country was not capable of sustaining the comprehensive funding of all second cycle students.

He added that, the use of oil revenue to fund the free SHS was even wrong to start with since that was not the purpose of the oil revenue.

He noted that the oil revenue was supposed to be used to help euip schools without facilities.

“We said we were going to depend on oil revenue and as I have said that was not the objective of the utilization of oil revenue from the onset. We said we were going to invest some money from the oil revenue into education, but not in the way we are doing. We wanted to use the oil revenue to equip schools so that they will be up to speed with modern trends,” he said to the host.

Government at the end of its Cabinet retreat announced by the Information Minister that it was going to review its flagship programs including the Free SHS programme. The reviews are all aimed at reviving the economy.