Ofori-Atta’s measures to address economic challenges are nothing new; not the answer – Kwesi Pratt

The managing editor of the Insight Newspaper, Kwesi Pratt Jnr is unimpressed with the measures announced by the Minister in charge of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta to address Ghana’s economic challenges.

The Minister last week briefed the press on a number of steps taken by the government to mitigate the sufferings of Ghanaians in the midst of the troubles facing the economy.

Amongst the measures, Ken Ofori-Atta noted that coupon allocations for government appointees have been slashed by 50%.

In addition, salaries have been cut by 30% for government officials with public institutions banned from importing cars.

“These times call for very efficient use of energy resources. In line with this, there will be a 50% cut in fuel coupon allocations for all political appointees and Heads of government institutions, including SOEs, effective 1st April 2022; with immediate effect, Government has imposed a complete moratorium on the purchase of imported vehicles for the rest of the year.

“This will affect all new orders, especially 4-wheel drives. We will ensure that the overall effect is to reduce total vehicle purchases by the public sector by at least 50 percent for the period; again, with immediate effect Government has imposed a moratorium on all foreign travels, except pre-approved critical/statutory travels,” Ken Ofori-Atta said.

Speaking to Peace FM, Kwesi Pratt stressed that these measures are not capable enough to solve the country's economic challenges.

According to the seasoned journalist, there is nothing new about these measures and their impact will be minimal.

“What’s new about the measures that our brother Ken Ofori-Atta announced that we haven’t heard before?”

“Ministers and government officials won’t be allowed to import cars. Do you remember? Exactly!…So, did we follow those instructions and if we followed it, why are we introducing this measure again?…This measure is not new,” he noted.

Mr. Pratt continued, “I don’t understand this. Is it also anything new that government officials should cut their salaries and allowances? No, it’s not anything new. The President, himself, once told us that he has cut his pay by 20 percent…If you cut down the salary of government officials by 30%, how does it fill the hole?”