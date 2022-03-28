Ghanaians 'refused' entry despite land border reopen today

Few hours after the announcement by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo that the land and sea borders have been reopened, Ghanaians to and from neighbouring countries are not being allowed passage.

This is because, 3news.com gathers, even though Ghana has reopened its borders, the neighbouring countries are yet to open their borders to allow free movement of goods and services and human movements.

This came to light on 3FM's Sunrise monitoring the morning after the announcement by the president.

President Akufo-Addo on Sunday, March 27 announced that all land and sea borders have been opened.

“Fully vaccinated travellers would be allowed entry through the land and sea borders without any PCR and Antigen tests from the country of embarkation. Citizens and foreign residents in Ghana who are not fully vaccinated would have to do a prior arrival 48-hour PCR Test and will be offered vaccination at the point of entry,” he said in his 28th Covid-19 update.

From Aflao, where Ghana shares borders with Togo, a local journalist told Sunrise that Togo Immigration Officials prevented some Ghanaians who were trying to enter Togo early Monday, March 28, because the Togo government was yet to announce reopening of its border.

The journalist said the Ghanaians were, as a result, refused entry.

Nana Boadi of West FM in Elubo, where Ghana shares borders with Ivory Coast, also said some Ghanaians are facing similar challenges.

—3news.com