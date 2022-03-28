ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Outdoor, social gatherings resume at full capacity – Akufo-Addo

Headlines Outdoor, social gatherings resume at full capacity – Akufo-Addo
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

From tomorrow March 28, all in-person activities such as those in churches, mosques, conferences, workshops, private parties and events, cinemas and theatres may resume at full capacity, President Nana Akufo-Addo has declared.

Outdoor functions at sporting events, entertainment spots, political rallies and funerals might also resume at full capacity.

President Akufo-Addo made the announcement while giving the 28th update on the COVID-19 on Sunday via the media.

He, however, said these gatherings might resume fully as long as the audience, participants or all attendees were fully vaccinated.

“So, from tomorrow, Monday, 28th March, the wearing of facemasks is no longer mandatory. I encourage all of you, though, to continue to maintain enhanced hand hygiene practices, and avoid overcrowded gatherings,” he added.

President Akufo-Addo asked operators and caretakers of venues to make available handwashing and sanitising points.

Government, he said, would also engage all religious and traditional leaders, agencies and institutions to encourage their congregants, subjects and citizens, respectively, to be vaccinated to help achieve the 20 million target by June 2022.

GNA

More Headlines
ModernGhana Links
Gov’t not thinking; has no plan to revive the economy after reopening borders – Sam George
28.03.2022 | Headlines
Major Boakye Djan launches solution to coups in West Africa
28.03.2022 | Headlines
Akufo-Addo cares less about voltarians; he has treated the people of Aflao abysmally – Sam George
28.03.2022 | Headlines
We're hale, hearty a year after COVID jab; go vaccinate – Akufo-Addo
28.03.2022 | Headlines
'She was a ceiling-breaker, first in everything and dedicated to God's army' – Agyinasare's tribute to Brig-Gen. Edjeani-Afenu
28.03.2022 | Headlines
Scrap Council of State; there're millions of people who can advise the president for free — Agyemang-Duah
28.03.2022 | Headlines
'They told me my ideas about struggling Free SHS weren't compatible with Akufo-Addo's objectives' — Former UG Vice Chancellor
28.03.2022 | Headlines
Most gov’t institutions have been politicised; Judiciary need reforms – Mahama
28.03.2022 | Headlines
Ofori-Atta’s measures to address economic challenges are nothing new; not the answer – Kwesi Pratt
28.03.2022 | Headlines
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line