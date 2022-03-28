ModernGhana logo
Covid-19: Treatment centres empty – Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has disclosed that as of Friday, March 25, the total number of active covid-19 cases stood at 72.

Out of this number, there are no severely or critically ill persons.

The President said the country’s Covid-19 treatment centres are empty and the “fourth wave appears to be over.”

The improvement in the cases according to the President, is the availability and uptake of vaccines by the population.

He noted that while “we’ve not achieved our national vaccination target, it is significant to know reasonable vaccination coverages have been achieved in the hotspot of infections particularly in the urban areas of Greater Accra and Greater Kumasi.

Nana Akufo-Addo stated that his government is determined to use all means to increase the deployment of vaccinations across the country “to achieve our target of vaccinating some 20 million Ghanaians by June”.

The President said these in his 28th Covid-19 update to the nation on Sunday, 27 March 2022.

Source: Classfmonline.com

