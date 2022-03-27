Sooner than later our economy will rebound from the ravages of Covid-19 – Akufo-Addo

The President of the Republic of Ghana, H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has stressed that he is confident the country’s economy will sooner rather than later bounce back from the ravages of the Coronavirus (Covod-19) pandemic.

Despite standing resolutely against the early shocks of the pandemic, Ghana’s economy in the past year especially in the last few months has been dealt a major blow.

As a result, the economy is now challenged with experts projecting that things could get worse as the year progresses unless the challenges are addressed by the government.

Addressing the national on Sunday, March 27, 2022, President Akufo-Addo has assured the Ghanaian public that the economy will soon bounce back from its current suffering.

“As your President, I assure you that, sooner rather than later, our economy will rebound from the ravages of COVID-19,” the President emphasised.

H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo continued, “The policies we are implementing will, with your active support, help grow the economy at a much faster rate, help create jobs for the youth, and help us overcome the difficulties we are faced with. This too shall pass!! For the Battle is still the Lord’s.”

The President further appealed to the citizenry to join hands, work hard, and help put our nation back onto the path of progress and prosperity, as the government resumes full production and increases productivity.

Meanwhile, due to the strides chalked by the government in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic, it has effective Monday, March 28, 2022, reopened the country’s land and sea borders.

In addition, the wearing of face masks is no longer mandatory.