Akufo-Addo reopens Ghana’s land, sea borders

The President of the Republic, H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has announced that effective Monday, March 28, 2022, Ghana’s land and sea borders will be reopened.

The government as part of efforts put in place to curb the importation of Covid-19 closed land and sea borders in 2020.

In addition to that, the airports were shut with only cargo planes allowed to land at the Kotoko International Airports.

Although flights have been working for over a year now, the lands and sea borders had remained closed.

After several cries from people living in border communities, President has finally today reopened the land and sea borders.

“As from tomorrow, Monday, 28th March, all land and sea borders will be opened,” H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo said on Sunday, March 27, 2022, during an address to the nation.

The President continued, “Fully vaccinated travellers will be allowed entry through the land and sea borders without a negative PCR test result from the country of origin.”

Meanwhile, citizens and foreign residents in Ghana, who are not fully vaccinated, will have to produce a negative 48-hour PCR test result and will be offered vaccination on arrival.

The decision to reopen the land and sea borders is a result of the major strides the country has made in the fight against the Covid-19.

According to information on the Ghana Health Service dashboard, Ghana’s active Covid cases stand at 71.

No Covid-19 patient is in critical condition with more recoveries expected in the coming days.