Review of Covid-19 protocols: Wearing of face masks is no longer mandatory – Akufo-Addo

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
The President of the Republic, H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has announced that the wearing of face masks is no longer mandatory.

The wearing of nose masks is one of the many mandatory safety protocols put in place by the government in 2020 to combat the spread of the Coronavirus (Covid-19) when the country recorded its first two cases.

After two years as Ghana appears to be winning the battle against the global pandemic, President Akufo-Addo and his administration have decided to review the Covid protocols.

Addressing the nation on Sunday, March 27, 2022, President Akufo-Addo noted that effective March 28, 2022, the wearing of face masks is no longer mandatory.

“From tomorrow, Monday, 28th March 2022, the wearing of face masks is no longer mandatory. I encourage all of you though to continue to maintain enhanced hand hygiene practices and avoid overcrowded gatherings,” the president announced.

While all in-person activities in places of worship, conferences, and cinemas can also resume operation at full capacity, H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo stressed that organisers must ensure that participants are fully vaccinated.

“All in-person activities such as those that take place in churches, mosques, conferences, workshops, private parties, and events, cinemas, and theaters may resume full capacities as long as the audience is fully vaccinated.

“Handwashing and hand sanitizing points should be made available at these venues,” President Akufo-Addo noted.

According to information on the Ghana Health Service dashboard, Ghana’s active Covid cases stand at 71.

No Covid-19 patient is in critical condition with more recoveries expected in the coming days.

