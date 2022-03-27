ModernGhana logo
All Agenda 111 hospitals will be commissioned before I leave office – Akufo-Addo

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
The President of the Republic, H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has said he will ensure all health facilities to be constructed under Agenda 111 are commissioned before he leaves office on January 7, 2025.

The President made the announcement on Sunday, March 27, 2022, while briefing the nation in his 28th address on measures taken to address the spread of the Coronavirus.

“Work is currently underway and before the end of my tenure, that is on 7th January 2025, all 111 hospitals would have been commissioned,” President Akufo-Addo stressed.

The Agenda 111 project includes 101 district hospitals, six regional hospitals in the newly created regions, two specialised hospitals in the middle and northern belts, as well as a regional hospital in the Western Region and renovation of the Effia-Nkwanta Regional Hospital.

The objective of the project is to significantly deepen the delivery of quality healthcare at the district level, boost access to healthcare services for all citizens towards ensuring the attainment of the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goal Three.

Although there have been concerns that work on the projects have delayed, President Akufo-Addo has now given the assurance that the project will go down as the biggest intervention in the health sector by his government.

