Akufo-Addo addresses 'fellow Ghanaians' tonight

President Nana Akufo-Addo will later tonight, Sunday March 27, 2022 address the nation on decisions taken by the government to address recent economic challenges confronting the country.

This comes a few days after the Finance Minister also announced some government interventions to salvage the country's ailing economy.

The address will, among other things, capture an announcement of the reopening of the country's land borders and measures that will be put in place to prevent a possible spike in cases of COVID-19.

Government last week hinted of a possible opening of the country's land borders in the next two weeks.

The border opening follows calls by many stakeholders who have lamented the negative impact the situation is having on the economy of border communities.