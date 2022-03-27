ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Nursing mother declared wanted for abandoning baby over unpaid bills

Social News Nursing mother declared wanted for abandoning baby over unpaid bills
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

A 32-year old nursing mother, Irene Osei Acheampong has been declared wanted by the Koforidua-Effiduase Police in the New Jauaben North Municipality of the Eastern Region for allegedly abandoning her weeks-old baby boy for inability to settle the medical bills after delivery.

The suspect, a resident at Asokore-Dabi Asem, reportedly visited the facility on 5th February 2022, to deliver through a caesarian session at the Koforidua St. Joseph Hospital.

The report said she abandoned the baby on 8th February 2022 after allegedly lying to authorities to leave behind the baby to transact mobile money at a nearby vendor to settle her medical bills.

The Administrator of the hospital; Philemon Quansah later reported the incident to the Effiduase police for assistance.

She explained that all efforts made to reach the young lady have proven futile.

Due to that, she went further to the New Jauben North Municipal Assembly to report the matter to the MCE as well, by urging Assembly members to help locate her for the necessary actions to be taken.

The baby since the incident has been in the custody of the Social Welfare Department as investigation continues.

—DGN online

More Social News
ModernGhana Links
There're several options for universities to generate revenue — UPSA Professor
27.03.2022 | Social News
Dr Ohene Kwame Frimpong empowers youth, tours three SHSs in Ashanti Region
27.03.2022 | Social News
C/R: Bonsuoku community gets UGBS graduate as chief after over 25 years
27.03.2022 | Social News
Offinso Chiefs protest government's decision to relocate hospital project to Akomadan
27.03.2022 | Social News
Bawku: National House of Chiefs President charges Military, Police to maintain law and order
27.03.2022 | Social News
New expenditure cut measures not far-reaching; going to IMF better– Prof. Lord Mensah
26.03.2022 | Social News
Accra: NIA moves Ghana card updates, verification and replacement to El-wak stadium
26.03.2022 | Social News
'What stops you from investing to ensure Ghana grows' — Financial Analyst questions gov’t
26.03.2022 | Social News
Ghana Black Stars are not pushover — Nigeria Head Coach
26.03.2022 | Social News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line