Nursing mother declared wanted for abandoning baby over unpaid bills

A 32-year old nursing mother, Irene Osei Acheampong has been declared wanted by the Koforidua-Effiduase Police in the New Jauaben North Municipality of the Eastern Region for allegedly abandoning her weeks-old baby boy for inability to settle the medical bills after delivery.

The suspect, a resident at Asokore-Dabi Asem, reportedly visited the facility on 5th February 2022, to deliver through a caesarian session at the Koforidua St. Joseph Hospital.

The report said she abandoned the baby on 8th February 2022 after allegedly lying to authorities to leave behind the baby to transact mobile money at a nearby vendor to settle her medical bills.

The Administrator of the hospital; Philemon Quansah later reported the incident to the Effiduase police for assistance.

She explained that all efforts made to reach the young lady have proven futile.

Due to that, she went further to the New Jauben North Municipal Assembly to report the matter to the MCE as well, by urging Assembly members to help locate her for the necessary actions to be taken.

The baby since the incident has been in the custody of the Social Welfare Department as investigation continues.

