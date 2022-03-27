ModernGhana logo
27.03.2022 Social News

Dr Ohene Kwame Frimpong empowers youth, tours three SHSs in Ashanti Region

An orator, a visionary, with the youth at heart, spoke passionately with high emotions as he tried to empower the youth of some selected Senior High Schools in the Ashanti Region.

Business mogul and entrepreneur Charles Ohene Kwame Frimpong on Friday 11th March,2022 had a youth empowerment visit to Collins senior high school, Agogo state college and Owerriman senior high technical school in the Ashanti region.

He encouraged the young students to take their education very serious and work hard for everything is achievable.

“Education is very important but it doesn’t determine one’s future and it doesn’t mean we shouldn’t take it serious”, he said.

He also gave a pledge to reward three (3) best behaved students, one from each school, Oweriman SHTS, Akim state college and Collins senior high school will be taken abroad on a fully funded scholarship to study.

Ohene Kwame Frimpong is also a great philanthropist who takes care of hundreds of students, orphans, aged, and widows each year through the Smart Frimpong Foundation.

View Excepts from the trip here

