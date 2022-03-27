C/R: Bonsuoku community gets UGBS graduate as chief after over 25 years

The Senya Bereku Traditional Council has outdoored University of Ghana graduate as the new chief of Bonsuoku, a suburb of Senya Beraku in the Central region.

Nenyi Kweku Kwei VI, known in private life as Seth Entsi Essuon is said to have graduated from the UG Business School.

At a colourful event held over the weekend, the Acting Paramount Chief of Senya Beraku, Ipi Kwao Bentum advised the newly installed chief who is also the Nifahene of the authority to ensure peace and unity in the community to attract the needed development the people deserve.

He stressed that, the Bonsuoku community is a pillar in the Awutu Senya West district and therefore challenged the newly installed chief to lead his people in ensuring total transformation of the area.

Ipi Kwao Bentum also revealed that there are many designated projects that are expected to be undertaken in the community and all those could be achieved if there is peace and unity.

On his part, the newly installed chief and Nifahene of Senya Beraku Traditional Council, Nenyi Kweku Kwei VI expressed gratitude to kingmaker for choosing him to lead the community and pledged to do his best in helping to develop the community.

He paid homage to the forefathers for their struggle in acquiring the land but was not happy with the pace of development in the area.

He however outlined a number of projects he is expecting to enroll to improve the livelihood of residents including; offering of car loans, provision of police station to provide security, provide skills training and employment opportunities, market square and many others.

He hinted of an impending Bonsuoku Community Fund in April, 2022 which is aimed at investing in education, health care and agriculture for youth of the community and its surroundings.

He, therefore, urged NGOs to take opportunity of vast land and the peaceful nature of the area and invest in business ventures.