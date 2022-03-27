Bawumia cuts sod for construction of 100km Kumasi Inner City Roads

The Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has spread the first shovel of sand to signal the beginning of construction works on 145 different roads for a total of 100km of urban roads across six Metropolitan areas and Municipalities under the Kumasi City Inner Roads project in the Ashanti Region.

Districts to benefit from this project, to be completed in 30 months, include the Asokwa, Kwadaso, Oforikrom, New Tafo, Suame, Mampong and Effiduase. Manhyia, Bantama, Nhyiaeso and Subin, all sub–metros within the Kumasi Metro, would also benefit from this project.

Construction of the Kumasi Inner City roads is part of the Sinohydro Master Project Support Agreement (MPSA), signed in 2018 between the Government of Ghana and the Peoples Republic of China, through Sinohydro Construction to address the severe infrastructure deficit in the country. Under Phase 1 of the Agreement, a total of 441km of roads and two interchanges are to be constructed in Lots.

The new road works complement ongoing construction being undertaken in Kumasi by Contracta UK, captured under the Rehabilitation and Auxiliary Infrastructure of Kumasi Inner Ring Road and Adjacent Streets – Phase 1, for which sod was cut in 2019. That project is 96% complete and will be commissioned by the end of the second quarter, according to the contractor.

Speaking at a short but colourful ceremony at Kwadaso on Friday, March 25, 2022 Vice President Bawumia recalled the skepticism that accompanied his trip to China and the eventual signing of the Sinohydro Master Project Support Agreement, and reiterated Government’s continued focus on upgrading the country’s infrastructure.

“As usual, the critics said the Sinohydro Agreement would never see the light of day. But today we are all witnesses to ongoing works across the country, including many in the Ashanti region. These projects have been programmed to commence in phases and, today, we are witnessing the turn of the Kumasi Inner City roads,” he explained.

Ashanti Region roads

Other road projects being undertaken within Kumasi, as well as the Ashanti Region, include the completion of asphalt overlay of 227 km of roads in Kumasi and the Ashanti Region; the Kumasi Roads and Drainage Extension Project, which includes the upgrading of the Lake Road into a dual carriageway and the lining of the Sissai Stream for 2km.

The reconstruction of the 30km Anwiankwanta-Obuasi Road is 85% complete while the upgrading of the Dompoase-Aputuogya Road is 80% complete, the Vice President disclosed.

“In addition to the Kumasi Inner City Roads, other projects under Phase 1 of the MPSA that are at various stages of completion include Construction of the PTC Interchange in Takoradi, which is the first interchange in the western parts of our country; and upgrading of selected urban roads in Sunyani and Berekum Inner City Roads.

“Others are the upgrading of selected Feeder roads in Ashanti and Western Regions, which has been substantially completed and commissioned.

“These projects, which are financed and executed under this Sinohydro Agreement, will go a long way in enhancing intra-urban, regional and national traffic flows. It would also strengthen regional economic integration through trade and reduce the cost of doing business in our dear nation, Ghana.

“These and other several infrastructure development activities such as the construction, rehabilitation, reconstruction, and upgrading of roads as well as bridges and interchanges, undertaken by this Government, also highlights the vision of His Excellency the President in addressing the road infrastructure needs of our country.”

The Minister for Roads and Highways, Hon Kwasi Amoako Atta, assured persons who might be affected by the construction works of adequate compensation for their loss.

Commissioning of Sinohydro Lot 8 projects

In a related development, Vice President Bawumia has commissioned a number of completed roads and projects within the Nyinahin Bauxite Enclave captured as Upgrading of Selected Feeder Roads in the Ashanti and Western Regions under Lot 8 of the Sinohydro Master Project Support Agreement (MPSA) at Nyinahin in the Ashanti Region.

The completion of the project, three months ahead of the planned 30 months, has improved accessibility within the Atwima Mponua District of the Ashanti region and Anansu in the Western North Region, and forms part of preparatory works for the massive revival of bauxite mining in the enclave.

Vice President Bawumia indicated that other projects under the various Lots, such as the Tamale Interchange (Lot 3), Upgrading of Selected Roads in Western region and Cape Coast (Lot 7), and Rehabilitation of the Hohoe-Jasikan-Dodo-Pepesu Road, all part of the Eastern Corridor Road Network (Lot 10) have reached advanced levels and will be commissioned by the second quarter of 2022.

Vice President Bawumia conveyed the appreciation of the government and people of Ghana to the government of the People’s Republic of China for their continued support to Ghana’s infrastructure development efforts.