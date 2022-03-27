MoMo agent shot by gunmen in Sawla, cash stolen

A Mobile Money vendor in Sawla, Abdul Razak, has been shot by unknown gun men in the late hours of Saturday March 26, 2022.

The suspects allegedly bolted with huge sums of money belonging to the victim.

According to some eye witnesses, the alleged robbers used a motorbike to execute their agenda.

The victim is currently receiving treatment at the Sawla Government Hospital.

This is the second time in five months a mobile money agent has been attacked.

Police in Sawla say they have commenced investigations into the matter.

— 3news.com