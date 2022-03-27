ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

MoMo agent shot by gunmen in Sawla, cash stolen

Headlines MoMo agent shot by gunmen in Sawla, cash stolen
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

A Mobile Money vendor in Sawla, Abdul Razak, has been shot by unknown gun men in the late hours of Saturday March 26, 2022.

The suspects allegedly bolted with huge sums of money belonging to the victim.

According to some eye witnesses, the alleged robbers used a motorbike to execute their agenda.

The victim is currently receiving treatment at the Sawla Government Hospital.

This is the second time in five months a mobile money agent has been attacked.

Police in Sawla say they have commenced investigations into the matter.

— 3news.com

More Headlines
ModernGhana Links
Bawumia cuts sod for construction of 100km Kumasi Inner City Roads
27.03.2022 | Headlines
The Kumasi inner city road projects are different from ongoing ones — Bawumia
27.03.2022 | Headlines
Police looking for gunman who shot herdsman in Bawku
27.03.2022 | Headlines
Coups won’t address political issues; let’s avoid them – National House of Chiefs
27.03.2022 | Headlines
SC ruling on Deputy Speaker’s right to vote suffer from Enslaved Leadership Mindset syndrome — JOY
27.03.2022 | Headlines
Bawku: Man attacked by gunmen in Buabula; shot in the leg
26.03.2022 | Headlines
ECOWAS gives Mali transitional gov’t 16 months to return to constitutional rule
26.03.2022 | Headlines
A report on Free SHS needed to know its impact – Franklin Cudjoe
26.03.2022 | Headlines
I’m determined to complete Agenda 111 projects before my term ends – Akufo-Addo
26.03.2022 | Headlines
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line