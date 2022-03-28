ModernGhana logo
I'm very passionate about Nima Market Redevelopment Project — Ayawaso East MCE

Social News Hajia Salma Mohammed Sani Kuta, the Ayawaso East Municipal MCE listening to proceedings during the meeting
The 2022 first quarter town hall meeting of the Ayawaso East Municipal Assembly (A.E.MA) in the Greater Accra Regional took place with a call on the chiefs and opinion leaders to support the Assembly to achieve its mandate.

The Municipal Chief Executive (M.C.E) Hajia Salma Mohammed Saani Kuta bemoaned the lack of support from Nima leaders and opinion leaders to help her undertake some developmental projects in the Municipality.

On the proposed Nima Market redevelopments project, the MCE pointed out that even though she is passionate about given the market a facelift, lack of support from the chiefs and opinion leaders has delayed the commencement of the project.

One such challenge the Assembly is facing is the problem been posed by the Odoi Kwao family who are claiming ownership of the Nima Market.

"Even though the Futa family has given us the green light to commence the project, Odoi Kwao’s claim is causing the delay of the project," she laments.

Responding to a question on the current status of the Kawokudi park, Hajia Salma Mohammed Saani indicated that the Coastal Development Authority (CODA) that awarded the contract has promised to complete the project very soon.

“We had a meeting with the Authority some few weeks ago and they promised to complete the redevelopment project very soon,” she said.

Unlike other Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies whose projects started very early , Ayawaso East’s Astro Turf project started very late hence the delay in completing the project.

Hon. Olabode Williams, the NDC’s Ayawaso East Chairman also pleaded with the MCE to ensure that the unity that exists in the Municipality between all the political parties is maintained.

To that end, he asked the Assembly to try and invite all the political parties next time when such a function is been organised in the Municipality.

He also pleaded for the welfare of all unit committee members is well catered for by the Assembly.

"The committee members have been doing tremendously just to push the Assembly’s agenda forward and for that matter they deserve better returns from the Assembly," he stated.

Mohammed Saani Ibrahim
Mohammed Saani Ibrahim

Journalist/reporter at The Accra TimesPage: MohammedSaaniIbrahim

