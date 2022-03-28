Nii Armah Ashietey Honored by West African Forensic Experts

The second International African Forensic Experts Meeting has taken place in Accra with an appeal to African governments and business owners to adopt and implement the use of forensic auditing and investigations in their work.

The gathering that brought together participants from Ghana, Togo, Benin, Nigeria amongst others was also used to honour certain distinguished forensic experts who have excelled in their lines of duty over the years.

Amongst those who were decorated with the Forensic Ambassador Awards included Ghana’s former Minister for the Greater Accra Region and one time Parliamentarian, hon. Nii Armah Ashittey.

In his address, hon. Nii Armah Ashittey commended the organisers for the honour done him and further called for more awareness creation and sensitisation on the importance of forensic in our daily activities.

He referred to forensic as the most effective ways to ensure accountability, transparency, fairness amongst others at work and homes. "The time has come for everybody to be aware of how important forensic auditing and investigations are in our lives."

He recounted his own experience as the Mayor of the Tema Metropolitan Assembly how he was exonerated through forensic auditing and investigations over a crime he was wrongly accused of committing.

Hon. Nii Armah Ashittey urged the organisers to widen their scope in bringing on board military,police and other security officers to train them to acquire the needed skills in forensic investigations.

"We need more people to train and understand how important this subject matter is and to apply and implement it in our daily activities," he stated.

He urged the newly trained forensic officers to apply their newly acquired knowledge and skills effectively wherever they may find themselves.

"To be credible, reliable and effective, the best way to go is the forensic auditing and investigations ways which creates flexibility, fairness, transparency and accountability, " he added.

On his part, the Executive Secretary for the Forensic Guards Nigeria , Ambassador Abraham pointed out the essence of the seminar was to educate and create awareness about the importance of the subject.

"It is to also help complement and consolidate the efforts of the respective African governments in the judicial system in the African continent, hence this gathering of experts coupled with the award ceremonies which were to recognise the efforts of the awardees and encourage them to do more," he noted.

He however pinpointed certain challenges that bedevilled the the seminar’s preparations. Amongst the challenges encountered, he mentioned the closure of borders due to the Covid -19 pandemic which made entry into Ghana very difficult for most of their members.

He qdded that some of their members from the Ivory Coast and other countries couldn’t attend because they were turned back whilst those of them who made it to the occasion faced a lot of difficulties before getting to Accra.

He mentioned lack of sponsorship from governments and corporate bodies as another setback for the seminar but was hopeful things will improve in such subsequent years.

He applauded the newly trained forensic trainees for their resilience and further urged them to use the skills acquired very well at their respective workplaces.

The International African Forensic Seminar which was organised by the Forensic Nigeria Guards in partnership with hon. Nii Armah Ashittey and the African Sports Initiative,Ghana .

The seminar which was the second of its kind was held under the theme , The Role of Forensic Ambassadors in the Sustenance of Criminal Justice System in Africa”.