Stampede: NIA opens new GhanaCard centre at UGBS; update of records, verification at El-wak

The National Identification Authority (NIA) has said beginning Monday March 28, 2022 the update of records, verification of cards and card replacement will be taking place at the El-wark Stadium near 37 in Accra.

Another registration centre has also be opened at the University of Ghana Business School

These new arrangements follow the stampede at its head office during the registration for the GhanaCard on Tuesday March 22.

Corporate Affairs officer at NIA, Henry Aboagye told TV3 that “I went there, the gate was opened around 7:30AM. There was a bit of a rush, a few people fell down but they were able to stop the rush and then those people were picked up, that was it. Nobody, to the best of my knowledge, has been sent to the hospital.”

He further appealed to applicants to be patient during the registration exercise.

“I will appeal with the applicants to be patient when they come here. The numbers are huge and we have expanded to accommodate all so they should cooperate with us, we will serve them,” he said.

Ningo Prampram Member of Parliament, Samuel Nartey George blamed the Minister of Communications and Digitalization, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful for the stampede.

In the view of Sam George, the 31st March deadline given by the Minister for all SIM to be registered using the GhanaCard, has forced scores of Ghanaians to throng the premises of the NIA to get their SIM cards re-registered in order to avoid deactivation.

This situation, has led to tampering with national security installation since the offices of the NIA are considered to be national security zone.

Addressing a press conference in Parliament on Tuesday March 22, Sam George who is a member of the Communications Committee of Parliament said “Some very unfortunate incident has taken place early this afternoon at the offices of the National Identification Authority (NIA), the incident, one which should not had happened, was avoidable and has caused pain to citizens of the republic

“This afternoon, given the nature of work at the NIA and the fear in the minds of the ordinary Ghanaian based on the poorly thought through directive of the Minister of Communications that all SIM cards that were not registered will be deactivated on the night of the 31st of March, you have seen an increase in the numbers at the NIA office.

“Three weeks ago, when we went there, we saw closed to 5000 people there who were seeking to renew their cards. The NIA you must bear in mind is a national security installation and so you should not even have a 100 people on that premises at a point in time.

“That is where your entire country's biometric data-based is sitting yet we have abused the national security status of that building, and the building has been treated like a market square.”

