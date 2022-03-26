Bawku: Man attacked by gunmen in Buabula; shot in the leg

A herdsman has reportedly been shot in the leg in Buabula, a suburb of Bawku, in the Upper East Region by gunmen.

The attack happened on Saturday, March 26, 2022.

Per information gathered, the victim who is said to be in his early 40s was approached by some yet-to-be-identified men who ordered him to lie down.

The herdsman who had stepped out with his animals to graze refused to lie down and after some exchanges decided to run.

The unknown gunmen fired at him injuring his leg.

Nearby military petrol who heard of the gunshots rushed to the scene to provide assistance to the victim.

He was subsequently rushed to the Presbyterian Hospital in Bawku where he his receiving treatment.

The security in Bawku has taken over the matter and investigation is underway to ensure the perpetrators are brought to book.

Bawku and its surrounding communities remain heavily guarded by military following the renewed chieftaincy and tribal conflict.

There have been multiple shooting incidents in the last few weeks leaving many dead and others injured.