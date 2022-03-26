ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Bawku: Man attacked by gunmen in Buabula; shot in the leg

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Headlines Bawku: Man attacked by gunmen in Buabula; shot in the leg
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

A herdsman has reportedly been shot in the leg in Buabula, a suburb of Bawku, in the Upper East Region by gunmen.

The attack happened on Saturday, March 26, 2022.

Per information gathered, the victim who is said to be in his early 40s was approached by some yet-to-be-identified men who ordered him to lie down.

The herdsman who had stepped out with his animals to graze refused to lie down and after some exchanges decided to run.

The unknown gunmen fired at him injuring his leg.

Nearby military petrol who heard of the gunshots rushed to the scene to provide assistance to the victim.

He was subsequently rushed to the Presbyterian Hospital in Bawku where he his receiving treatment.

The security in Bawku has taken over the matter and investigation is underway to ensure the perpetrators are brought to book.

Bawku and its surrounding communities remain heavily guarded by military following the renewed chieftaincy and tribal conflict.

There have been multiple shooting incidents in the last few weeks leaving many dead and others injured.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

Journalist

More Headlines
ModernGhana Links
ECOWAS gives Mali transitional gov’t 16 months to return to constitutional rule
26.03.2022 | Headlines
A report on Free SHS needed to know its impact – Franklin Cudjoe
26.03.2022 | Headlines
I’m determined to complete Agenda 111 projects before my term ends – Akufo-Addo
26.03.2022 | Headlines
Akufo-Addo presents State of the Nation Address on March 30
26.03.2022 | Headlines
'New doctors refusing postings to deprived areas particularly distressing' – Akufo-Addo
25.03.2022 | Headlines
Covid-19 testing: Police clear Minority to picket at KIA on March 30
25.03.2022 | Headlines
GhanaVsNaija: 'Be supportive, loud and hilarious as much as you can' — Joe Wise to Black Star supporters
25.03.2022 | Headlines
The nation is behind you, make us proud - Bawumia tells Black Stars
25.03.2022 | Headlines
Gov’t pretending to be reducing its luxury just to squeeze more from the poor – MFWA boss
25.03.2022 | Headlines
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line