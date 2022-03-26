ModernGhana logo
'What stops you from investing to ensure Ghana grows' — Financial Analyst questions gov’t

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Social News Finance and Insurance Analyst, Edgar Wiredu
Finance and Insurance Analyst, Edgar Wiredu

Finance and Insurance Analyst, Edgar Wiredu has questioned why government is not investing to ensure the country grows.

According to him, government must focus on generating more revenue internally to avoid borrowing.

Speaking on the Key Points show on TV3 on Saturday, Edgar Wiredu said; “When you generate revenue you don't need to go about borrowing. What stops the government from also investing to ensure that we grow in this country?

“What the Ghanaian is talking about is the high cost of rent, food, and water. These are issues confronting us.”

Speaking on the same platform, Economic Policy Analyst, Dr. Kabiru Mahama urged government to invest in agriculture, trade, and industry to propel Ghana to develop.

He said once that is prioritised, even when the country’s economy is hit by external shocks, it will be able to absorb any pressures and continue to grow at an appreciable level.

“Agric, trade and industry and finance will make this country succeed. External shocks will be there but we will be able to sustain our growth for a very long time,” Dr. Kabiru Mahama shared.

This follows the constant attribution of the country's economic challenges to the Coronavirus pandemic and Russia's attack on Ukraine.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

Journalist

