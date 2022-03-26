A country without skilled workers is doomed — Dr. Clint

Mr Clint Boa-Amponsem, Director of Administration, 2nd Image International College, says a country without skilled workers is doomed.

He said trained skilled workers increased productivity and innovation which were essential to the continued growth and development of a nation.

Mr Boa-Amponsem said this at the graduation ceremony of the College held in Accra on the theme: ''TVET: Life Possibilities Despite the Pandemic.''

2nd Image is a skills acquisition institution established in 1986, accredited by the Commission of Technical and Vocational Training (COTVET), Ghana Education Service (GES) and National Vocational Training Institute (NVTI).

It runs courses in Beauty Therapy, Hairdressing and Fashion Design Certification and Diploma.

The College has trained over 7000 students who are working in reputable salons and spas. Some have become experts in fashion design and successful entrepreneurs.

Mr Boa-Amponsem attributed the higher percentage of entrepreneurs in the country to skills development.

Many professionals, he noted, in industries, including fashion, beauty and construction had excelled because they took the technical or vocational study path.

“Thanks to TVET, a lot of Ghanaians have come to terms with acquiring skills to create income for themselves. That you do not only have to attend the university or have a tertiary education before you can create revenue for yourself,” he added.

Mr Boa-Amponsem urged the graduates to be confident, to “expect the unexpected,” embrace new challenges and opportunities. 2nd Image education certifies that you are ready for anything,”

The Director of Administration encouraged them to be exceptional in changing lives and shaping society positively as they had shown “excellent qualities” with the feat they had attained.

GNA