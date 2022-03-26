Eschew political interest, selfishness, discrimination and self-colonialism for the larger interest of Gonjaland — Hajia Safia urges Gonjaland Youth

26.03.2022 LISTEN

The Savannah Regional women organizer for the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Hajia Safia Mohammed, has urged the leadership of the Gonjaland Youth Association (GLYA) to eschew any form of parochialism for the larger interest of Gonjaland.

She made these remarks in a statement on the occasion of the annual congress of the Gonjaland Youth Association held at Daboya in the North Gonja District this year.

She expressed optimism that the energetic and competent leaders of the association will work assiduously towards bringing development to the Savannah Region through collaborative advocacy.

This she believes can only be achieved when leadership of the association eschew political interest and every form of parochialism and look for the larger interest of the people of Gonjaland.

"It is my optimism that our energetic and competent leaders of our vibrant association will work assiduously towards bringing development to our infant Savannah Region through their collaborative advocacy and lobbying skills".

She continued, this can only be done when we eschew political interest, selfishness, discrimination and self-colonialism and look for the larger interest of our people in Gonjaland".

Find the full statement below:

MBO NƐ MPRAH (CONGRATULATIONS) TO ALL SONS AND DAUGHTERS OF GONJA LAND ON THE OCCASION OF THE GONJA LAND YOUTH ASSOCIATION CONGRESS

Once again, one of the vibrant and well known youth groups across the African sub region is meeting to take stock and deliberate on the challenges and the way forward for the development of our beloved region, the Savannah Region and Gonja Land in broad-spectrum.

As we meet today, let's take advantage of this annual gathering of vibrant young men and women of our beloved home, young and dear region to make her a great one through the in-depth and well thought through decisions that are to be reached.

The association over the years have proven to be one of the key decision making body in all critical development and social issues in Gonja Land with their prompt intervention to very serious matters that boarders of livelihood, security among others.

It is my optimism that our energetic and competent leaders of our vibrant association will work assiduously towards bringing development to our infant Savannah region through their collaborative advocacy and lobbying leadership skills. And this can only be done when we eschew political interest, selfishness, discrimination and self-colonialism and look for the larger interest of our people in Gonja Land.

Once again I wish all Gonja landers especially the youth well in this gathering and May Allah lead us to take critical decisions that will inure to the benefit of all Gonja landers.

I will also want to use this opportunity to congratulate the newly elected leaders/executives of the Gonja Land Youth Association and say better luck next time for the other competitors who are unfortunately did not get the nod to lead this time round. There is no looser here, we only have winners.

As new leaders/executives I wish to implore you to continue the legacies the predecessors left behind. Also endeavour to continue to partner with our revered B’wurebi (Chiefs) and all stakeholders to help resolve the pockets of land and chieftaincy disputes dotted around in our young but promising region to ensure absolute peace.

As you may be aware Gonja Land over decades ago has been noted to be one of the most peaceful traditional area with our robust succession plan and resolution of disputes. It is still not far fetch to keep this glory despites the pockets of land and chieftaincy disputes. With the support, determination and hard work of the Gonja Land Youth Association, we can.

I also wish to encourage the newly elected executives to bring on board the outgoing executives to tap their rich experience for a better K’Jakpanana.

SHALOON !!

….signed……

Hajia Safia Mohammed

NPP Savannah Regional Women’s Organizer