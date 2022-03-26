ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

C/R: Student attempts suicide after Taxi driver boyfriend threatened to ditch her

Social News C/R: Student attempts suicide after Taxi driver boyfriend threatened to ditch her
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

Seventeen-year-old Form Two student of Ajumako Bisease Senior High School in the Ajumako Enyan Essiam District of the Central Region has attempted to end her life after her taxi driver boyfriend threatened to dump her.

Information gathered by EIB Network Central Regional Correspondent, Yaw Boagyan indicates that the student, (name withheld) who’s said to have been in a relationship with the taxi driver since her Junior High School days on Tuesday, March 22, 2022, decided to drink a detergent to kill herself after her lover told her he’s walking out of the relationship because he’s found another woman he wants to settle down with.

Residents near a hostel where the student lives are said to have heard her screaming and calling for help following which they rushed to her room only to find her writhing in pain and foaming at the mouth with the substance lying beside her.

She was then rushed to the Ajumako Government hospital where she was attended to and her condition stabilized.

Upon interrogation, she revealed that she attempted suicide due to the crises in her relationship.

She is receiving counselling from the Bisease Senior High School Counseling Department while an official report has been made by her School Authorities to the Ajumako District Police.

Source: Kasapafmonline.com

More Social News
ModernGhana Links
C/R: Man nearly lynched for allegedly stealing over 20 goats at Mankessim
26.03.2022 | Social News
Abu Jinapor donates 10 motorbikes to Health Directorate
26.03.2022 | Social News
Attract youth into commercial farming – Justice Douse tells government
25.03.2022 | Social News
GoldenEd donates to schools in Eastern Region
25.03.2022 | Social News
Parents must serve as children’s fundamental sexual education teachers
25.03.2022 | Social News
'My lesbian girlfriend won’t let me go, lesbianism is ruining my life' – Woman cries for help
25.03.2022 | Social News
'The Bible is derived from the Egyptian book of the dead, Jesus' story in the Bible is Zeus' story' – Avraham Ben Moshe
25.03.2022 | Social News
FDA destroys unwholesome goods in Cape Coast
25.03.2022 | Social News
MPs on Interior, Defence Committee to visit Bawku to access security situation
25.03.2022 | Social News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line