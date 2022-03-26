ModernGhana logo
C/R: Man nearly lynched for allegedly stealing over 20 goats at Mankessim

A 32-year-old man has been beaten to a pulp for stealing over twenty goats at Anokyi, a suburb of Mankessim in the Mfantseman Municipality of the Central Region.

The suspect is said to have been caught stealing around 1:00 am Thursday, March 24, 2022 after residents while sleeping heard numerous goats bleating.

They rushed towards the direction of the noise only to see over 20 goats caged in a private car with registration number GW-1961-13.

The residents upon arresting the suspect stripped him naked, tied him with a rope, and fastened him to an Electricity pole till Friday morning while beating him mercilessly with sticks and iron rods until he became extremely weak and leaving him in a pool of blood.

The private car he used for stealing was also not spared as it was vandalized by the angry residents.

The suspect was later sent to the Mankessim Jedu Divisional Police Command for investigation.

According to the residents, this is not the first time such incidents have happened as stealing of goats is rampant in the area, hence their decision to show the thief a lesson.

Source: Kasapafmonline.com

