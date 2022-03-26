A report on Free SHS needed to know its impact – Franklin Cudjoe

The President of IMANI Africa, Franklin Cudjoe says a report on the Free Senior High School (FSHS) programme is needed to know its impact.

The programme was rolled out in 2017 by the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) government in fulfilment of a campaign promise made by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

Speaking to Asaase Radio in an interview, Franklin Cudjoe has indicated that just like all flagship programmes of the current administration, the Free SHS must be reviewed as well.

According to him, a policy that costs the government so much money must have a report detailing the impact it is making in the lives of the citizenry.

“We are in a crisis and yet we are not able to ask questions on the flagship programs of the government that have swallowed much of the monies we borrowed; with this attitude how can you develop?.

“I have not seen a single report on the Free SHS policy. A report would have shown what type of education our youth are getting and how in a few years said education will impact their lives,” Franklin Cudjoe noted.

The IMANI Africa boss continued, “Just because a political party has said they will implement something does not mean they must be forced to do so when clearly the resources of its implementation is limited … First things first.”

Although there have been hints that government is set to review all of its flagship programmes, Finance Minister Ken Ofori Atta has rubbished such claims indicating that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has no plan of cancelling or reviewing the free Senior High School programme.

“Let me say this, President Akufo-Addo has absolutely no intention to rollback on any of the major policies like the free SHS. We see education as the best enabler for sustainable growth to ensure transformation. We will do more to improve on it for it to serve better our children,” Mr Ofori Atta said while announcing new measures by the government to tackle the economic challenges on Thursday, March 24, 2022.