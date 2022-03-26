ModernGhana logo
Akufo-Addo presents State of the Nation Address on March 30

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
26.03.2022 LISTEN

The President of the Republic of Ghana, H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will on Wednesday, March 30, present the State of the Nation Address (SONA).

This has been confirmed by the Majority Chief Whip in Parliament, Frank Annor-Dompreh while presenting the business statement for next week.

“Mr. Speaker the President of the Republic is scheduled to deliver the message on the state of the nation on Wednesday 30th March 2022 in accordance with Article 67 of the 1992 Constitution,” the Nsawam-Adoagyiri Member of Parliament told the House on Friday.

He used the opportunity to urge all Members of Parliament to endeavour to be punctual to ensure the schedule for the president’s SONA goes according to plan.

“In the pursuance of the convention of the House Honorable Members are urged to be punctual and seated in the Chamber latest by quarter past 9am,” Hon. Annor-Dompreh shared.

According to the Majority Chief Whip, the debate on the State of the Nation will have a motion moved on Thursday 31st March 2022.

