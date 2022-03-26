ModernGhana logo
26.03.2022 Social News

Abu Jinapor donates 10 motorbikes to Health Directorate

The Member of Parliament for Damongo constituency of the Savannah Region, Lawyer Abu Jinapor has donated ten (10) Apsonic motorbikes to the West Gonja Health Directorate to help enhance the delivery of health care services in the area.

The donation was done at a short ceremony in Damongo at the forecourt of the health directorate on Friday, March 25, 2022.

Presenting the motorbikes, Abu Jinapor said, health professionals will be able to reach the hinterlands of the Municipality for timely and quality delivery of health care services.

He noted that health and education are part of his development agenda for the constituency, adding that, he will go every length to bring quality and improved healthcare services to his people.

He observed that one of the key challenges facing the health directorate is the lack of logistics but was convinced that with proper collaboration, some of the major challenges facing the health directorate will be tackled once and for all.

He said the donation of the motorbikes is one of the strategies undertaken by him to help mitigate the challenges the Municipal health directorate is facing.

According to him, a lot of health projects are ongoing and when completed will be of immense boost to the health sector in the area.

The health director for West Gonja, Gertrude Yentumi conveyed words of gratitude to the lawmaker for his kind gesture, adding that, one of the major challenges facing the health directorate has been the lack of motorbikes.

According to her, the motorbikes will help health workers to reach remote areas to deliver quality health care.

She assured the MP who is also the sector Minister for Lands and Natural Resources of playing a supervisory role to ensure that the motorbikes are regularly maintained and kept in good shape to serve the purpose for which they were procured.

Ezekiel Abdul Aziz
Ezekiel Abdul Aziz

Savannah Regional CorrespondentPage: EzekielAbdulAziz

