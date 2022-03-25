Let us work together for safe, affordable drinking water for all - Northern Regional Minister

Alhaji Shani Alhassan Saibu, Northern Regional Minister has addressed this year’s World Water Day in Tamale emphasising the need for all stakeholders to work together with government to ensure availability of safe and affordable drinking water for all by 2030.

He said, "We must collectively work together to protect and restore water-related ecosystems from deforestation and general environmental degradation."

He added that "In furtherance to this, we in Tamale must consciously protect the White Volta basin at Nawuni as it poses security threat to the supply of water to Tamale and its surrounding environs."

The event was organised by the Catholic Relief Services, an international non-governmental organisation, in collaboration with partners including the Northern Regional Coordinating Council on the theme: "Groundwater - Making the Invisible Visible".

Key stakeholders from various Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs) in the Northern Region amongst other agencies took part in the event to deliberate on the need to improve the quality of water provision in the region.

The World Water Day, commemorated in March every year, has been instituted by United Nations to celebrate gains in water service delivery, raise awareness on the global water crises and to stimulate discussions and collective action to provide the needed solutions.

Alhaji Saibu urged all stakeholders in the water sector to be interested in water security issues including water scarcity and flooding within various communities as it was a shared responsibility.

He said, "It is our hope that more advocacy and continuous awareness creation of the general public on safeguarding our water bodies continues."

Mrs Caroline Raes, Head of Programmes at Catholic Relief Services called on stakeholders in the water sector to adopt strategic measures that would ensure the safety and security of water bodies in the country.

Mrs Raes also expressed the need for stakeholders to take the needed steps to harness the prospects of groundwater to minimise the incidence of water scarcity in the country.

She noted that an estimated 41 per cent of the country’s population depended on groundwater sources for their domestic and industrial use hence the need to prioritise its safety for consumption.

She lamented that the hydrogeological formation of Tamale and its environs was not favourable for groundwater exploration and abstraction compelling residents to depend largely on the White Volta River.

She said, "Considering the socioeconomic importance of the White Volta River, which is the only fresh water source for Tamale and its environs, there is the urgent need to address the environmental issues along the river basin, especially at Nawuni, where abstraction and treatment take place."

Mr Nicholas Hene Ampong Okyere, Northern Regional Production Manager of Ghana Water Company Limited lamented the deficit in water supply in the region saying "The water demand for Tamale is about 90,000m3. However, the Dalun Headworks currently has installed capacity of 45,000m3 per day but can only produce a daily average of 32, 000m3 of water to Tamale Metropolis and its environs."

He called for the permanent relocation of the sand miners away from the water treatment plant to ensure the sustainability of the Dalun Water Treatment Plant.

Mr Osman Mumuni, Water, Sanitation and Hygiene Specialist at the Tamale Field Office of the United Nations Children’s Fund called on government and other stakeholders to invest in groundwater to enhance water safety and security in the region.