2021/22 SHS placement: 367,811 candidates successfully placed — MoE

The Ministry of Education (MoE) has announced that the 2021/2022 Computerized School Selection and Placement System (CSsPs) into Senior High Schools (SHS)/Senior High Technical Schools (SHTS) and Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) Institutes will be released on Saturday, March 26, 2022.

This is contained in a press release from the Ministry dated Friday, March 25, 2022.

“The Ministry of Education announces to parents, guardians, students and the public that the 2021/2022 Computerized School Selection and Placement System (CSSPS) into Senior High Schools (SHS Senior High Technical Schools (SHTS) and Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) Institutes, will go live on Saturday, 26h March 2022,” a release from the MoE reads.

According to the Ministry of Education, 555,353 candidates out of the total number of 571,892 registered candidates qualified to be placed.

A total of 367,811 candidates have automatically been placed in one of their choices.

This means a total of 187,542 qualified candidates will have to do self-placement to select from available schools since they could not be matched with any of their choices.

Qualified candidates can follow the instructions in the press release from the MoE below to secure placement: