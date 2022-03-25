ModernGhana logo
Distance Education, an alternative not an option — Provost of UCC CoDE

By Emmanuel Akayeti, Bolgatanga
The Provost, University of Cape Coast (UCC) College of Distance Education (CoDE), Prof Isaac Kojo Galyuon, says, distance education has come to stay.

He said it is an alternative not an option.

"It is against this backdrop that pragmatic steps are being put in place to ensure that the University maintains its status as Ghana Number One, West Africa Number One and Africa Number Four University of the Times Higher Education Rankings of 2022. Indeed, UCC is also ranked Number One globally for research influence and Number One out 138 mew entrant universities in the Times Higher Education rankings," he noted. "This, therefore, challenges the students also to be studious and shun vices that will bring the University's reputation high earned image into dispute like examination malpractices."

Prof Galyuon made the point in an exclusive interview with Modern Ghana News in Bolgatanga.

The Provost indicated that with the final time-table ready, there are four sessions starting on the 26th of March, 2022, with the first session, second session 2nd and 3rd April, third session 9th and 10th then after the Easter break, they will resume for the final session on the 23rd and 25th of April.

He stated that academic disciplines run at the College are grouped into three; Education, Mathematics Science and ICT and Business. Each of the main groups, he added, have several subjects areas under consideration.

Regarding the observance of the COVID-19 protocols among more than 35,000 students across the country, the Provost indicated that the University has always put enough measures in place to ensure strict compliance with all COVID-19 protocols.

He added that all staff and students are abreast with these protocols, especially during exams.

He advised the students to comport themselves by following the examination rules and regulations as they begin their End-of-Semester Exams this week.

