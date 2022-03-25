Sege MP inspects progress of work at Ada Senior Technical

Mr. Christian Corletey Otuteye, Member of Parliament (MP) for the Sege Constituency in the Ada West District of the Greater Accra Region has paid a working visit to the Ada Senior High Technical School (ASTECH).

The MP who is building a clinic at the Ada Senior High Technical also used the occasion to inspect the progress of work.

Addressing teachers and students after the inspection Mr. Otuteye said the health of the teachers and students was paramount hence, the need to fund the construction of sickbay for the school community.

"I have taken this initiative to build the clinic or sickbay for the school so that both students and teachers will no longer go out of the school premises for basic medical attention," he said.

The MP noted that though it is a minor project however a lot of resources will be committed for its successful completion.

He lauded the effort of the contractor noting that the work was progressing rapidly.

The MP also provided 20 pieces of street lights to enhance and strengthen the school's lighting system; "I have delivered my promise I made to you at your speech and prize-giving day to provide you with street lights and that is what you have seen today."

The MP pledged to provide 100 bags of cement to continue the construction of a fence wall around the school to protect the school's land from intruders and prevent unnecessary interference from outside.

He, therefore, called on the students and teachers to be vigilant by reporting anyone they found destroying any property of the school to the right authorities.

Mr. Otuteye charged the students to strive for academic excellence by taking their studies seriously.